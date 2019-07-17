Chain snatcher arrested in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly involved in multiples cases of chain snatching has been arrested from south Delhi's Tigri area, police said Wednesday. The accused, Sadeem, listed as a "Bad Character" of Tigri police station was nabbed with the help of a CCTV footage, they said.With his arrest, police claimed to have worked out three cases of chain snatching.The receiver of snatched chain, Sashi Bhushan Sharma, a resident of Sangam Vihar has also been arrested, police said.Sadeem was involved in 17 cases of snatching and robbery. He was produced in the court and is on two-day police custody remand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Vijay Kumar, said.One stolen gold chain has been recovered, police said, adding efforts are being made to recover other stolen articles. PTI AMP GJS GJS SOMSOM