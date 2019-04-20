Chain snatcher nabbed in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Apr 20 (PTI) A chain snatcher was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the police at Sahibabad Industrial Area Site-4 here, officials said Saturday. The arrest was made on Friday night when the arrested tried to snatch a necklace off a woman who had come to a hotel here for a marriage function, they said. As the man tried to grab the necklace, the woman started screaming and a beat constable reached the spot, an official from Link Road Police Station said. Seeing the constable, the accused tried to run away and opened fire, the official retaliated and the accused sustained a bullet injury on his right leg, they said. He was rushed to the hospital and is said to be stable, police added. The accused has been identified as Kishan Lal Bhutani, resident of Jwalanagar Colony, Shahdara Delhi, DIG Upendra Agarwal said. During the preliminary investigation, Bhutani confessed to have snatched over five hundred chains and jewellery items in the last five years from Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Delhi, police said. Police recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from the accused who now has been sent to jail, the DIG added. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ INDIND