Chairpersons of four improvement trusts appointed in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has approved the names of chairpersons of four improvement trusts of Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala and Jalandhar.Raman Subramanian has been appointed as chairperson of Ludhiana Improvement Trust, while Sant Banga has been give the charge of chairperson of Patiala Improvement Trust, official sources said Monday.Dinesh Bassi and Daljit Ahluwalia have been given the charges of Amritsar Improvement Trust and Jalandhar Improvement Trust, respectively.There are total 28 improvements trusts in the state and its chairpersons are usually political leaders.With the Amarinder Singh-led government completing more than two year of its term, several Congress leaders have been eyeing posts in the government departments.The appointments of political leaders as chairpersons came after Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was divested of the Local Bodies Department, which takes care of improvement trusts.