Challenges motivate me to try something different, says Sharad Kelkar

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Sharad Kelkar has never restricted himself to a certain kind of role as he says it has always been his endeavour to strike a balance in playing negative and positive characters.Hailing from television, Kelkar has tried his hand at darker and grey characters with performances in films such as "Ram Leela" and "Bhoomi".But having a positive part in Amazon series "The Family Man" came as a breather for the actor. "I didnt want to play a typical kind of role. Thats why I play a negative role. But post that, people started offering only negative roles to me. So that way 'The Family Man' was important for me," Sharad told PTI.The actor says it is a challenge to reinvent himself but it also motivates him to push and try out different roles."That's the thing which motivates me to work or else life will become very boring. It will kill my creativity. Thats why I always try new things and mixing up negative and positive characters to keep the momentum going. It gives me the motivation to experiment more." Sharad says he feels blessed to showcase his versatility by playing diverse roles. "I'm an actor who gets roles where I can showcase my versatility. I believe if you become monotonous, your growth gets stuck. So its good to do different kinds of roles, without waiting for a long time because time runs away. "So as soon as a good role comes your way, you must grab it. Its good to showcase your versatility to the audience. Ive been choosy, but I cant wait for long for roles," he adds.The actor, who recently turned 43, will next be seen in the second season of the Zee 5 original "Rangbaaz" and Akshay Kumar-starrer "Housefull 4". PTI KKP RBRB