Challenging to write simple yet interesting stories: Manu Bhattathiri

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Author Manu Bhattathiri believes a story should be told without sounding preachy or philosophising its essence.He says writers must trust the excitement in their story and not appear to be making "revelations" to the readers.Bhattathiri has previously penned "Savithri's Special Room and other stories", which was set in the imaginary small town of 'Karuthupuzha', Kerala.Now in his first novel, "The Town That Laughed", the 43-year-old writer sketches an array of eccentric characters leading a tranquil life. The book intertwines tales of a retired policeman and his wife, a drunkard and a dwarf, among other characters in a village "where the people had the patience and the time to wait until it rained to know that it was raining". "To write simple and yet to be interesting is a challenge. But the 'Karuthupuzha' stories are about people, and not really about any complex philosophies or issues."To tell their stories I have chosen a clear, calm canvas so that the characterisation and portrayal of relationships stand out. "I like to tell stories the way my grandfather used to tell them without preaching, without pointing out too many clever truths, trusting the excitement inherent in the story to move the listener. His technique was the lack of technique, Bhattathiri told PTI.Born in Kerala and settled in Bengaluru, the author has worked as a copywriter, a journalist and a college lecturer.The setting of the novel, published by Aleph Book Company, in 'Karathupuzha' may remind readers of the iconic 'Malgudi', created by legendary RK Narayan, but the Bhattathiri says there is no commonality between the two imaginary towns.He says he has not read too much of Narayan to be influenced by him."I feel very proud that I have been spoken in the same breath as the giant of Indian literature, but I cannot claim much commonality. I suppose it is the small-town background and simple characters that invite parallels to be drawn between 'Karuthupuzha' and 'Malgudi'," he says.Having completed the 262-pager in eight months, Bhattathiri says the prime reason he is able to find the time and freedom to write is because he no longer works in a multinational company."I've given up that life and founded my own ad agency along with my partner. More than even time, this gives me peace of mind and the leisure to think up stories and characters," he says.Another novel set in 'Karathupuzha' and a short story collection are in the pipeline for the author in the next two years.