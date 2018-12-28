Chamba SP conferred 'Champion of Change' award

Shimla, Dec 28 (PTI) The Chamba superintendent of police was conferred the 'Champion of Change' award by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for her exemplary administrative work, the Himachal Pradesh Police said Friday. The award ceremony was held in Delhi on Wednesday.Chamba SP Monika Bhutunguru was conferred one of the most prestigious award by the vice president at Vigyan Bhawan for her immense contribution, exemplary work and bringing a significant change in the district, a police spokesman said.The award selection jury was led by former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishna and former Supreme Court judge Sudha Mishra. The event was attended by eminent jurists, politicians, social leaders. PTI DJI ANBANB