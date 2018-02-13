Chambal Fertilisers Q3 net profit up 14.45%

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CFCL) today posted 14.45 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 149.08 crore in the December quarter of the current fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 130.18 crore in the October- December period of last fiscal, the Rajasthan-based company said in a BSE filing. The companys net income declined to Rs 2,312.69 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18, from Rs 2,431.97 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses were lower at Rs 2,083.48 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,255 crore a year ago. PTI LUX SA