Chambal International Film Festival concludes

Kota, Jan 14 (PTI) The second edition of Chambal International Film Festival, which aims at giving a platform to the up and coming filmmakers, concluded successfully on Sunday with the screening of 243 films. Around 75 filmmakers, directors and artistes from across the globe reached the city to present their films at the two-day-long event. Four hundred and ninety two entries from 35 countries including the US, UK, Canada, Switzerland, Greece, Germany, France, Japan, China, Belgium, Denmark, Russia, Australia, Austria, South Korea and Croatia were received for the film extravaganza, said the festival director Kapil Siddharth.The festival also honoured the participating films with awards in 45 categories.The audience got a chance to watch some wonderful feature films, short films, documentary films, animation films and music videos of various international film makers, Siddharth added. The festival, organised by Anugoonj Media Pvt Ltd, also screened National Award-winning film "Court". The festival screened films in different languages such as Hindi, English, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Telugu, Assamese, Tamil, Russian, French, Mandarin, Japanese, Swedish, Polish, Arabic, German, Portuguese, Persian, Haiti etc. International film makers Uwe Schwarzwalder (Switzerland), Mercia Thompson (Australia), Brendan McKiny (Canada), Anwar Hussain Pinto (Bangladesh), Joy Mastino (Croatia) also attended the festival. Lyricist Sayeed Quadri was the special guest at the event and enthralled the audience with his poetry recitation.Siddharth added that a part of the proceeds from the festival's ticket sales were donated for charity.