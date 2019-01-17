Chana futures climb 0.94% on strong spot demand

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Chana prices shot up by 0.94 per cent to Rs 4,290 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions, supported by uptick in demand from dal mills at spot markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in March was trading higher by Rs 40, or 0.94 per cent, at Rs 4,290 per quintal with an open interest of 41,430 lots. Chana to be delivered in April, too, was trading higher by Rs 39, or 0.91 per cent, at Rs 4,325 per quintal in 51,560 lots. The rise in chana prices at futures trade could be mostly attributed to speculative positions created by participants, triggered by a firm trend at the spot markets on the back of strong demand from dal mills, analysts said. PTI ADI RVKRVK