Chana futures decline 1.18% on sluggish demand

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Chana prices dropped by 1.18 per cent to Rs 4,343 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday after traders reduced their positions amid fall in demand at spot markets against sufficient stock position. In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in March was trading lower by Rs 52, or 1.18 per cent, at Rs 4,343 per quintal with an open interest of 150 lots. Likewise, the commodity for delivery in April shed Rs 47, or 1.06 per cent, to quote at Rs 4,390 per quintal in 36,940 lots. Marketmen said off-loading of bets by traders due to fall in demand in the physical market against adequate stock position on increased arrivals from producing belts, mainly pulled down chana prices at futures trade.