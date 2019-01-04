Chana futures decline 1.1% on sluggish demand

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Chana prices dropped 1.14 per cent to Rs 4,391 per quintal in futures trade Friday after traders reduced their positions amid fall in demand at spot markets against sufficient stocks position. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery this month was trading lower by Rs 49, or 1.14 per cent, at Rs 4,391 per quintal with an open interest of 150 lots. Likewise, the commodity for delivery in December shed Rs 31, or 0.99 per cent, to quote at Rs 4,429 per quintal in 36,940 lots. Marketmen said offloading of bets by traders due to fall in demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased arrivals from producing belts, mainly pulled down chana prices in futures trade. PTI ADI ANSANS