Chana futures down 0.46 pc on tepid demand

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Chana prices slipped 0.46 per cent to Rs 4,079 per quintal in futures trade Monday after participants reduced exposure following subdued demand in spot market.In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in November declined by Rs 19 or 0.46 per cent to Rs 4,079 per quintal with an open interest of 12,260 lots.The commodity for delivery in December too fell Rs 11 or 0.22 per cent to Rs 4,110 per quintal with open interest of 12,260 lots.Analysts attributed the fall in chana futures to offloading of positions by traders, taking negative leads from physical markets due to tepid demand against sufficient stocks position. PTI SUN SUN BALBAL