Chana futures down 3% on tepid demand

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Chana prices slipped 2.98 per cent to close at Rs 3,679 per quintal in futures trade today as participants reduced exposure, following subdued demand in the spot market.

Besides, higher production estimates along with new supplies in the physical market also weighed on the sentiment.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in the current month contract declined by Rs 113, or 2.98 per cent, to close at Rs 3,679 per quintal with an open interest of 700 lots.

The commodity for delivery in April contract fell Rs 40, or 1.08 per cent, to finish at Rs 3,660 per quintal with an open interest of 88,160 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in chana futures to offloading of positions by traders, taking negative leads from spot markets due to tepid demand against sufficient stocks position. PTI DPL BAL BAL