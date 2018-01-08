Chana futures drop 2.34% on low demand

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Chana prices dropped by 2.34 per cent to Rs 3,883 per quintal in futures market today as participants reduced exposure, taking negative cues from spot market on tepid demand.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in January fell by Rs 93, or 2.34 per cent to Rs 3,883 per quintal with an open interest of 15,320 lots.

Similarly, the commodity for delivery in March contracts shed Rs 8, or 0.21 per cent to Rs 3,820 per quintal in 74,270 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by traders on the back of sluggish demand in the physical market against ample stocks position, mainly pulled down chana prices in futures trade. PTI KPS SUN ANU