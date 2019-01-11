Chana futures fall 0.14% on muted demand

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Chana prices moved down by 0.14 per cent to Rs 4,331 per quintal in futures trade Friday after participants reduced their exposures amid subdued demand at spot market. Profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, Chana for delivery in March was trading lower by Rs 6, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 4,331 per quintal with an open interest of 30,470 lots. The April rates also fell by Rs 2, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 4,370 per quintal with an open interest of 14,010 lots. Marketmen said trimming of bets by traders due to easing demand in physical market against adequate stocks, mainly led to fall in chana prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW