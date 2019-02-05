Chana futures fall 0.53 % on muted demand

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Chana prices moved down 0.53 per cent to Rs 4,286 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday after participants reduced their exposure amid subdued demand at the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in April was trading lower by Rs 20, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 4,286 per quintal, with an open interest of 30,470 lots. The May delivery rates also fell by Rs 18, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 4,341 per quintal with an open interest of 14,010 lots. Marketmen said trimming of bets by traders due to easing demand in physical market mainly led to fall in chana prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW