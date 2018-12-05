Chana futures fall 0.67% on muted demand

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Chana prices declined by 0.67 per cent, to Rs 4,602 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday after participants reduced their exposure amid subdued demand at spot market. Profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, Chana for delivery in January was trading lower by Rs 31, or 0.67 per cent, at Rs 4,602 per quintal, with an open interest of 30,470 lots. The March 2019 rates also fell by Rs 45, or 0.97 per cent, to Rs 4,610 per quintal with open interest of volume stood at 14,010 lots. Marketmen said trimming of bets by traders, due to easing demand in physical market against adequate stocks, mainly led to fall in chana prices at futures trade here. PTI RUJ ADI ANSANS