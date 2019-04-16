Chana futures fall 0.89% on muted demand

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Chana prices fell 0.89 per cent to Rs 4,475 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday after participants reduced their exposure amid subdued demand at spot market. Profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in April was trading lower by Rs 40, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 4,475 per quintal with an open interest of 1,700 lots. The May rates also fell by Rs 30, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 4,502 per quintal with an open interest of 1,08,210 lots. Marketmen said trimming of bets by traders due to easing demand in physical market against adequate stocks, mainly led to the fall in chana prices at futures trade. PTI RUJ SHWSHW