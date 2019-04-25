Chana futures fall on muted demand

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Chana prices fell 0.95 per cent to Rs 4,485 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as participants reduced their exposure amid subdued demand at the spot market. Besides, profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in July traded lower by Rs 43, or 0.95 per cent, at Rs 4,485 per quintal with an open interest of 1,980 lots. The June rates also fell by Rs 40, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 4,435 per quintal with an open interest of 55,420 lots. Marketmen said trimming of bets by traders due to easing demand in physical market against adequate stocks mainly led to the fall in chana prices. PTI SHW RVKRVK