Chana futures fall on tepid demand

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Chana prices declined by 0.72 per cent, to Rs 4,670 per quintal in futures trade Monday after participants reduced their exposure amid subdued demand at the spot market. Profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, Chana for delivery in January was trading lower by Rs 34, or 0.72 per cent, at Rs 4,670 per quintal, with an open interest of 30,470 lots. The February rates also fell by Rs 4, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 4,650 per quintal with open interest of 14,010 lots. Marketmen said trimming of bets by traders due to easing demand in physical market against adequate stocks, mainly led to fall in chana prices at futures trade here. PTI ADI RUJ DRR