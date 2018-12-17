Chana futures gain 0.09 pc on strong demand

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Chana prices went up by 0.09 per cent to Rs 4,598 per quintal in futures trade Monday, as participants increased their holding, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on surging demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in October rose by Rs 4, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 4,598 per quintal with an open interest of 37,680 lots. Analysts said expanding of positions by traders on the back of strong demand in view of ongoing festive season and increased offtake by dal mills in the physical market mainly attributed the rise in chana prices at futures trade. PTI ADI DRR