Chana futures gain 0.95% on rising demand

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Chana prices rose by 0.95 per cent to Rs 4,031 per quintal in futures trade as participants created fresh positions, driven by rising demand from dal mills at the spot markets. Besides, tight stocks positions following a drop in arrivals from producing regions also contributed to the rise in chana prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 38, or 0.95 per cent, to Rs 4,031 per quintal. Likewise, the commodity for delivery in January 2019 gained Rs 3, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 4,060 per quintal. Analysts attributed the rise in chana prices to surging demand in the spot markets against restricted supplies from the producing regions. PTI ADIADI