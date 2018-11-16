Chana futures remain up on firm demand

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Chana prices rose further by0.35 per cent to Rs 4,568 per quintal in futures trade Friday as speculators indulged in expanding positions, powered by uptick in demand from dal mills in spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in December edged higher Rs 16, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 4,568 per quintal with an open interst of 38,210 lots. The commodity for delivery in January next year also ained Rs 14, or 0.31 per cent, to trade at Rs 4,572 per quintal in 9,880 lots. Marketmen said the persistent rise in chana prices at futures trade was mostly on the back of widening of betsby participants due to robust demand form dal mills in the spot markets. PTI SUN ADIADI