Chana futures rise 0.12 pc on robust demand

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Chana prices rose 0.12 per cent to Rs 4,239 per quintal in futures trading Friday, as speculators created huge positions, supported by soaring demand from dal mills at the spot market. Chana for the April contract was trading higher by Rs 5, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 4,239 per quintal with an open interest of 19,890 lots at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. Similarly, the commodity for May gained Rs 27, or 0.63 per cent, to quote at Rs 4,288 per quintal. Analysts attributed the rise in chana prices in futures trade to widening of positions by speculators, tracking a firm trend at the domestic spot market on strong demand from dal mills. PTI ADI HRS