Chana futures rise 2% on robust demand

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Chana prices rose 2 per cent to Rs 4,289 per quintal in futures trading Tuesday as speculators created huge positions, supported by soaring demand from dal mills at the spot market. Chana for November was trading higher by Rs 84, or 2 per cent, to Rs 4,289 per quintal with an open interest of 19,890 lots at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. Similarly, the commodity for December gained Rs 60, or 1.41 per cent, to quote at Rs 4,314 per quintal in 51,220 lots. Analysts attributed the rise in chana prices in futures trade to widening of positions by speculators, tracking a firm trend at the domestic spot market on strong demand from dal mills.