Chana futures rise 4% on robust demand

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Chana prices rose 4 per cent to Rs 4,559 per quintal in futures trading Friday as speculators created huge positions, supported by soaring demand from dal mills at the spot market. Chana for November was trading higher by Rs 175, or 3.99 per cent, to Rs 4,559 per quintal with an open interest of 19,890 lots at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. Similarly, the commodity for December gained Rs 175, or 3.97 per cent, to quote at Rs 4,586 per quintal. Analysts attributed the rise in chana prices in futures trade to widening of positions by speculators, tracking a firm trend at the domestic spot market on strong demand from dal mills. PTI ADIADI