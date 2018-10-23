Chana futures slide 0.22 pc on profit booking

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Chana prices declined by 0.22 per cent to Rs 4,147 per quintal in futures market Tuesday as speculators booked profits at prevailing levels, owing to ample stocks position at the spot market against low demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in November fell by Rs 9, or 0.22 per cent to Rs 4,147 per quintal with an open interest of 41,410 lots. The commodity for delivery in November too fell by a similar margin to trade at Rs 4,164 per quintal in 17,230 lots. Traders said besides profit booking by traders at existing levels, fall in demand in physical market against adequate stocks position on increased arrivals from producing belts, mainly attributed the slide in chana prices at futures trade. PTI SUN DRRDRR