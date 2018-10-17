Chana futures slide 0.34% on profit booking

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Chana prices declined by 0.34 per cent to Rs 4,084 per quintal in futures market Wednesday as speculators booked profits amid ample stocks position at the spot market against low demand.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in November fell by Rs 16, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 4,084 per quintal with an open interest of 43,980 lots.Likewise, the commodity for delivery in December shed Rs 11, or 0.27 per cent to Rs 4,102 per quintal in 10,680 lots.Marketmen said besides profit booking by traders at existing levels, fall in demand in physical market against adequate stocks position on increased arrivals from producing belts mainly attributed the slide in chana prices at futures trade. PTI SUN SUN BALBAL