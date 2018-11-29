Chana futures slide 1.07% on profit-booking

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Chana prices dipped by 1.07 per cent to Rs 4,612 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as speculators booked profits at prevailing levels amid easing demand at the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in December fell by Rs 50, or 1.07 per cent, to Rs 4,612 per quintal with an open interest of 22,880 lots. Similarly, the commodity for delivery in far-month contract declined by Rs 48, or 1.03 per cent, to Rs 4,618 per quintal in 19,850 lots. Analysts said besides profit-booking by participants at existing level, decline in demand in the physical market against sufficient stocks position attributed the fall in chana futures. PTI DPL KPS SDG ADIADI