Chana futures slide 1.35 pc on profit-booking

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Chana prices declined by Rs 63 to Rs 4,605 per quintal in futures market Monday as speculators booked profits, amid ample stocks position at the spot markets against low demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in April 2019 fell by Rs 63, or 1.35 per cent, to Rs 4,605 per quintal with an open interest of 1,910 lots. Likewise, the commodity for delivery in March 2019 shed Rs 51, or 1.1 per cent, to Rs 4,596 per quintal in 13,840 lots. Marketmen said besides profit-booking by traders at existing levels, the fall in demand in physical market against adequate stocks position on increased arrivals from producing belts mainly attributed the slide in chana prices in futures trade. PTI SHW RUJ ANSANS