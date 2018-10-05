Chana futures slide on profit booking

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Chana prices declined by 0.01 percent to Rs 4,202 per quintal in futures market Friday asspeculators booked profits at prevailing levels, triggered byample stocks position at the spot markets against low demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in November fell by Rs 4, or 0.04 per cent to Rs 4,202 per quintal with an open interest of 44,520 lots. Likewise, the commodity for delivery in the current monthshed Re 1, or 0.01 per cent to Rs 4,200 per quintal in 22,380 lots. Marketmen said besides profit booking by traders atexisting levels, fall in demand in physical market againstadequate stocks position on increased arrivals from producingbelts, mainly attributed fall in chana prices at futures trade. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI