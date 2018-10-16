Chana futures soften 0.65 pc on muted demand

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Chana prices declined by 0.65 per cent to Rs 4,124 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as speculators reduced exposure amid subdued demand at the spot market against adequate stocks position.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in the current month fell by Rs 27, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 4,124 per quintal, with an open interest of 960 lots.Similarly, the commodity for delivery in November declined by Rs 15, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 4,114 per quintal in 47,620 lots.Marketmen said trimming of positions by traders on the back of easing demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position, mainly influenced chana prices at futures trade. PTI SUN SUN BALBAL