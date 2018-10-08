Chana futures soften by 0.50% on subdued demand

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Chana prices fell by 0.50 per cent to Rs 4,204 per quintal in futures trade Monday as participants cut exposure amid subdued demand at the spot market against adequate stocks. Moreover, profit-booking at existing levels weighed on the sentiment. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in October dropped by Rs 21, or 0.50 per cent, to Rs 4,204 per quintal, with an open interest of 18,510 lots. Market analysts attributed persistent fall in chana futures to offloading of positions by traders owing to muted demand in physical market against ample stocks position. The commodity for delivery in November, too, fell by a similar margin to trade at Rs 4,206 per quintal in 46,280 lots. PTI SUN SUN SHWSHW