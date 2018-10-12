Chana futures up 0.33 pc on rising demand

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Chana prices rose 0.33 per cent to Rs 4,222 per quintal in futures trade Friday as participants raised bets, taking positive cues from spot market on strong demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in November rose Rs 14, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 4,222 per quintal with an open interest of 50,200 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders due to pick-up in demand from dal mills in the physical market against restricted supplies from producing regions, pushed up chana prices in futures trade. PTI SUN SUN ANSANS