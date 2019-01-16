Chana up in futures trade on spot demand

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Chana prices spurted by 6 per cent to Rs 4,255 per quintal in the futures trade Wednesday after speculators widened their bets, driven by strong demand from dal mills at the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in March jumped Rs 6, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 4,648 per quintal with an open interest of 40,640 lots. In a likewise manner, the commodity for delivery in April gained Rs 7, or 0.16 per cent, to trade at Rs 4,296 per quintal in 10,310 lots. The rise in chana prices in the futures trade was mainly attributed to raising of positions by participants on the back of firm demand in the spot market, analysts said. PTI ADI HRS