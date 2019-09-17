Chandan Roy Sanyal to play don in 'Kaali' S2

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is all set to star in the second season of ZEE5's popular web show "Kaali".Chandan made his debut on the web with critically-acclaimed series "Hawa Badle Hassu". In the sophomore season of "Kaali", the actor, who most recently featured in "Jabariya Jodi", will essay the role of an underworld don."My character Swapan is an underworld don, who suffers from paralysis and is on a wheelchair. This is the first time I am playing such a challenging role, where a Don who is physically weak but his persona and courage is unmatched. "I loved season one of the show and I am very excited to be a part of such an amazing story," Chandan said in a statement.The actor started shooting for the series on September 11 in Kolkata. "Kaali" season 2, being directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee and Aritra Sen, is produced by House Roadshow Films and Eskay Video. It will premiere on ZEE5 in December.The show also stars Paoli Dam, Vidya Malvade, Rahul Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. PTI KKP RB