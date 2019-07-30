Chandigarh: HC lawyers protest constitution of Haryana Administrative Tribunal

Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association on Tuesday held a protest here against the constitution of the Haryana Administrative Tribunal.Though the decision to constitute the tribunal was taken by the state government much earlier, it came into existence with the issuance of a formal notification on July 24.A large number of lawyers assembled outside the court building and sat on protest against the notification. They raised slogans against the Haryana government, demanding that the notification be withdrawn.The bar association's president, DPS Randhawa, who was sitting on protest with other lawyers, said the Haryana government must withdraw its decision to set up the tribunal.The association claims that the notification was issued without any infrastructure in place.The bar association's executive committee had on Thursday unanimously decided to suspend work with immediate effect for an indefinite period to protest the government's decision.Former chairman and member of the association, Vijender Singh Ahlawat, had earlier said there was "resentment" among the members on setting up of the tribunal.Earlier, the state government had said the establishment of the tribunal would prove advantageous and was essential in view of the increasing number of court cases, particularly those relating to service matters and dispute of employees. PTI SUN VSD DIVDIV