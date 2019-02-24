Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher 'inaccessible' to people: Kejriwal

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday claimed that Chandigarh BJP MP Kirron Kher was "inaccessible" to the people of her constituency and that only an AAP MP, if elected, could ensure development.Addressing a rally here in support of former Union minister Harmohan Dhawan, who had joined the AAP recently and will be contesting from Chandigarh in the Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal urged the people to vote for the AAP candidate."You made Kirron Kher MP from here during last elections. She is an actress from Mumbai and keeps going there to earn money," said the AAP convener as he lashed out at the actress-turned politician, who is a first-time MP."What did Chandigarh people get by electing her? They find themselves betrayed. Bhagwant Mann (AAP MP) tells me that she rarely comes to Parliament too and if she does, she hardly speaks," he added."She was an actress and wanted to become MP only as a status symbol. But don't repeat that mistake and this time give your vote to Harmohan Dhawan, whom you have tried and tested in the past as well," said Kejriwal, flanked by former BJP leader and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Mann.In his short speech, Kejriwal listed out the work done by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi despite facing the odds. "We have changed the image of government schools and hospitals in Delhi. Now, people want to get their children admitted to government schools which have shown good results in various examinations," he said."We have given an order to construct 10,000 streets in Delhi. There are so much we are doing. During past 70 years, all those who ruled our country filled their coffers. If you give your vote to Harmohan Dhawan, we will carry out development work here too," he added.He further claimed that Delhi had the cheapest power tariffs in the entire country."I am told that power is costlier (than Delhi) in Chandigarh," he said.Kejriwal also slammed the Union government accusing it of trying to destabilise his government."CBI raids, Delhi Police raids, 20 of our MLAs being arrested, LG raising objections on every file... These are the odds we faced. Despite all this, we ensured development, which the BJP and the Congress failed to do in the last 70 years," he said. Sinha too attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing of him running a "one-man show" in the country."What have you (Modi) done? Are you only giving speeches or have you done some work? Are you only touring nations, announcing awards or are you really generating avenues of employment? Are the farmers are getting their dues?," he said.On Modi's last Mann ki Baat on Sunday before the general elections, Sinha said: "Thank god Mann Ki Baat has come to end, now we can talk about dil ki baat, which si that change is the order of the day." PTI SUN RHL