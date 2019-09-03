Chandigarh traffic police cop pens down Punjabi song asking motorist to drive safely

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of police here has written a Punjabi song on road safety, asking people to desist from violating traffic rules or else they will have to pay hefty fines in the wake of implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act.ASI Bhupinder Singh, posted in the traffic wing of Union Territory Chandigarh police, advises people to drive safely on roads as the quantum of fine has gone up considerably."Sadak te accident vich loki bahute marde see, jurmana ghat challan daa see, oh kithe darde see...Oh nave kanoon de lagu da elaan ho gaya hai, phir na kehna mehanga bada challan ho gaya haiRasoi ghar vich ration daa nuksan ho gaya hai (So many people were killed in road accidents. Less amount of fine was charged for traffic violations and they (violators) were also not afraid. Now implementation of new law has been announced. And do not complain that challans have become hefty. It will hit your kitchen budget)," as per his song.Through his lyrics, the Chandigarh traffic policeman also asked youth not to drive before they attain 18 years of age. Otherwise, their parents could be in trouble.The song was shared by the Chandigarh Traffic Police through its Twitter handle on Tuesday.In the past, Singh had used music as a tool to ask people, especially youth of Chandigarh, to obey traffic rules on the road. The amended Motor Vehicle Act has been implemented in UT Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, from September 1.Parliament in July passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving licence and imposed stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety.Under the new law, people will be fined Rs 10,000, which was earlier Rs 2,000, for drunken driving and Rs 5,000, earlier Rs 1,000, for dangerous driving. PTI CHS VSD KJ