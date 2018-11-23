Chandrababu Naidu to campaign with Rahul in T'gana on Nov 28,

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi next week, TDP sources said.Naidu would take part in the electioneering along with Gandhi on November 28 and 29, the sources said.TDP and Congress are contesting the December seven polls in Telangana as part of the "grand alliance" which also comprises the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).Naidu, who has been making efforts to put together an anti-BJP front, had met Gandhi earlier this month.Meanwhile, the Congress has invited TDP and other alliance partners to attend the UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's public meeting at Medchal here on Friday.The Telangana Legislative Assembly was prematurely dissolved on September six as per a recommendation made by the state cabinet. The Assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha elections next year.Elections would be held on December 7 and the counting on December 11. PTI SJR SS DVDV