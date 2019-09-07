Chandrayaan-2 mission will overcome all obstacles: PM

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that the Chandrayaan-2 mission will overcome all obstacles in reaching its target very soon.He also said India's focus on innovation and use of cutting edge technology in its space programme to further human progress will continue.He was responding to tweets by world leaders on Chandrayaan-2 mission.ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent in the early hours of Saturday."Our focus on innovation and using cutting edge technology in our space programme, to further human progress will continue," he told Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Twitter.Responding to a tweet by Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Modi said India has always been and will always be ready to share its experiences in the developmental journey with friends like Mauritius.He told Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering that with the good wishes of friends like him, "the capabilities and 'can-do' spirit of Indian scientists; and the support of our people, Mission Chandrayaan will overcome all obstacles in reaching our target very soon."In a tweet to Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Modi said he humbly receives his best wishes for Chandrayaan-2. PTI NAB ZMN