Chandumajra diverted MPLAD funds to son's constituency: Tewari

Balachaur, Apr 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and the party's candidate from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari Friday accused sitting MP Prem Singh Chandumajra of diverting his MPLAD funds to Sanour, an assembly segment represented by his son and Akali leader Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra.Following the declaration of Tewari's candidature from Anandpur Sahib, Prem Singh Chandumajra has been attacking the Congress leader by calling him an "outsider"."Chandumajra has proved it himself as who is an outsider by diverting his MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Division) funds to Sanour, an assembly segment represented by his son and falling in Patiala parliamentary constituency, which is illegal and against the parliamentary guidelines," Tewari said here.He said the matter will be investigated and whatever violations have been committed, responsibility will be fixed for it.After addressing a workers meeting organised by local MLA Chaudahry Darshan Lal here, the former Union minister said the very fact that Chandumajra was resorting to the "outsider" rant against him proved that he had no achievements to his credit to show to the people.Tewari said, he was born and brought up in Chandigarh, which is surrounded on three sides by Anandpur Sahib constituency while Chandumajra was from Patiala and had contested from there in addition to Moga, Lehra Gagga and now Anandpur Sahib constituencies.Tewari told the party workers that he had come with a positive agenda and vision for the development of Balachaur-- one of the nine assembly segments under the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency. The state government led by Amarinder Singh has already envisaged developing this area as an industrial hub right from Mohali to Balachaur and Banga, he said.Tewari said the Akali Dal MP had "wasted" five precious years as he failed to develop the constituency despite being a part of the alliance government at the centre and his own party being in power in the state till 2017."I don't want to go into his acts of omission and commission as people will judge him for that, but what I plan and promise, I will deliver to the last word," he said.Tewari said he was surprised that even after 70 years of independence, Balachaur had no rail connectivity."If we can take the rail link to Kashmir, there is no reason why it cannot be done in Balachaur, we only need the will and sincere intentions," he said, promising to deliver within five years if elected.Unemployment is a serious problem in the area, he said, adding that agriculture was not a very profitable proposition for the locals."We will set up industrial zone as the land here is less costly as compared to other places. I will take up the issue with the chief minister who is already committed to industrialise the area," said Tewari.