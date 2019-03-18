Chang Chen in talks to join 'Dune'

Los Angeles, Mar 18 (PTI) Taiwanese actor Chang Chen is in negotiations to board the star-studded cast of Denis Villeneuve's next directorial venture, "Dune".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" star would play Dr Yueh, a physician who works for the Atreides family.The film, based on Frank Herbert's bestselling novel of the same name, features Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Jason Momoa.Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and David Dastmalchian also star in the film.The story is set in the distant future and follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune.After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man's relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign.Ferguson will portray Atreides' mother, Lady Jessica, who escapes with him into the desert and helps him become a saviour in their eyes. Skarsgard will star as the evil Baron Harkonnen, and Bautista as the Baron's nephew.Rampling will play the Reverend Mother Mohiam, the emperor's truthsayer, a person who can divine intentions, suss out lies and manipulate people's emotional states.Eric Roth, along with Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, has penned the script. Filming is expected to start in spring in Budapest and Jordan."Dune" is set to open in theatres on November 20, 2020. PTI RDSRDS