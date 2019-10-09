scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan to recommence from Saturday

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The change of guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was discontinued earlier due to extreme weather conditions, will recommence from this Saturday.The ceremony is a military tradition in which a group of presidential guards is changed. It takes place on Weekends.As per the new timings, on Sundays the ceremony will be held from 16:30 to 17:30 between October 13 and 30 and from 16:10 to 17:10 between November 1 and March 14, 2020, according to an official statement.The ceremony will be held from 17:10 to 18:10 between March 15 to April 30, 2020, it said.It will also continue to take place on every Saturday from 07:40 am to 08:40 am between October 12 to November 14 and from 09:40 am to 10:40 am between November 15 to March 14, 2020, the statement said.The change of guard ceremony is open to people. A request to witness it can be made online through a link on the website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the entry is through gate number 2 or 37, it added.The president's bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army.It is a regiment carrying out ceremonial duties for the president. The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers. PTI CPS DPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos