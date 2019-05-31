Change of photographs at Modi's Twitter handles

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The pictures in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter profiles have undergone a change. Modi, who was sworn in as Prime Minister for a second term on Thursday, has put the photograph of him bowing to the Constitution at Parliament's Central Hall in his official Twitter handle. His personal handle carries the image of him acknowledging the cheers and support of the crowd at the BJP headquarters on the day the Lok Sabha poll results were announced. The prime minister had addressed a meeting of the ruling alliance members at the Central Hall after he was elected as their leader on May 25.He along with 57 ministerial colleagues took oath on Thursday. PTI NAB KR AQS