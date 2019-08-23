Changing land use of Ravidas temple demolition site possible only after DDA proposal: Gahlot

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday said the government will be able to start the process of changing the land use of a site where Ravidas temple was recently demolished only after the DDA sends a proposal for the same. He said there is currently no such proposal pending with the Delhi government. The minister's statement in the Delhi Assembly comes a day after Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta alleged that the Delhi government could pave the way for the temple's reconstruction by removing the land in question from the forest category. Addressing the House on Friday, Gahlot accused Gupta of misleading the people of Delhi on the issue. The Ravidas temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court. The environment minister, in the statement, cited laid down rules and said a proposal of diversion of land for non-forest purpose will be sent to the Centre only after the Delhi government receives the same from the DDA, which is a user agency, and goes through it. In the House, Gupta has on Thursday said, "The BJP will ensure (that) a grand temple of Sant Ravidas (is built) on the plot if the Delhi government removes it from forest category." PTI VIT BUN AQSAQS