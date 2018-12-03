Channing Tatum says he is not fit enough for 'Magic Mike Live'

London, Dec 3 (PTI) Actor Channing Tatum, who became popular courtesy his starring role in "Magic Mike" movies, says he is not fit enough for the "Magic Mike Live" stage show.The 38-year-old actor portrayed the titular character Mike Lane in the 2012 comedy-drama movie, which follows the life of a male stripper and his life at the club, and reprised the role again for the 2015 sequel "Magic Mike XXL".The films were loosely based on the Hollywood star's own experiences of working as a stripper in Tampa, Florida and he created and co-directed "Magic Mike Live", a striptease experience featuring dance routines and acrobatic stunts.''I love dancing and I love these guys and performing. But when you stand up there with your shirt off next to them with the way they look... I don't work out on an everyday basis. I know everyone thinks I do but I do not. If I ever get in that shape again I will absolutely be in the show for a weekend or something," Tatum told the Evening Standard. After having a great run at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, the show has now reached London at the Hippodrome Casino where it will run until October 2019. PTI SHDSHD