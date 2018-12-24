Chaos at Town Hall: AAP, BJP councillors 'exchange blows' during NDMC House; mayor orders probe

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) In a shocking incident, a section of the AAP and BJP councillors "exchanged blows" after having heated arguments during the session of the saffron party-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation's House on Monday, following which a probe has been ordered, its mayor said. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) House had been convened at the historic Town Hall in Old Delhi, the headquarters of the erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). "Some of the members, from both the BJP and AAP, after speaking on certain issues, had heated exchange of words. And, this led to chaos in which, some of the members exchanged blows," North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta said. He said, the incident was really "shocking, unfortunate and shameful" and the after the probe "appropriate action" will be taken against those found guilty. "I have ordered a probe into the incident, and as per the DMC Act, offenders may face temporary suspension from the House," Gupta said. Senior police officials said, a complaint has been registered with police in this connection. The mayor said, the commotion lasted for about five minutes, following which he adjourned the House. "I again convened it, but realised, the matter was again getting out of hand, so finally adjourned it for the day. The fact that the Town Hall is the birthplace of MCD, makes this case more shocking," Gupta said. "The probe will be led by Leader of House Tilak Raj Kartaria, and we are also looking into the footage of the proceedings," he said. The NDMC is a BJP-led corporation and it has 104 members, with AAP being the opposition party. BJP has been ruling the MCD for the last over 10 years. The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 into NDMC, SDMC and EDMC. PTI KND RCJ