'Chappaquiddick' director John Curran to helm sports biopic 'Turk'

Los Angeles, Apr 19 (PTI) Director John Curran will be tackling the biopic based 1970s Boston Bruins hockey star Derek Sanderson. According to Deadline, the film, titled "Turk", is an adaptation of Casey Sherman's book and will chronicle the rise, fall and redemption story of Sanderson. Sanderson made a name for himself during his Bruins career, earning Rookie of the Year honours during the 1967-68 season and assisting Bobby Orr's Stanley Cup-winning goal in 1970. But due to alcohol and drug addiction, Sanderson's career and life suffered, leaving him penniless. He was eventually able to get sober with the support of his loved ones in the mid-1980s. He currently runs a financial advisory firm for athletes.Curran, known for films such as "The Painted Veil", "Tracks" and "Chappaquiddick", will direct the movie from a script written by Sherman.The project will be produced under Sherman's Fort Point Media banner with "Black Mass" producer Michael Bassick and Sherman's partner Dave Wedge. PTI RB RB