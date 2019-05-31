Chapter on Ambedkar in Delhi school syllabus

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to include a chapter on Dr B R Ambedkar's struggles and social movement in school syllabus, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Friday.Taking to Twitter to announce the government's decision, Pal said the new chapter will be part of the curriculum soon."Taking initiative, the Delhi government will soon include Babasaheb Ambedkar's life struggle, the discrimination he faced and also his achievements in syllabus," Pal tweeted in Hindi.PTI BUN BUN DVDV